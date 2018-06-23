BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Toni Kroos nets injury-time winner for Germany against Sweden

Watch Kroos' dramatic 95th-minute winner

Toni Kroos scores a 95th-minute winner for 10-man Germany against Sweden to revive their hopes of progressing at the World Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Germany 2-1 Sweden

