BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Toni Kroos nets injury-time winner for Germany against Sweden
Watch Kroos' dramatic 95th-minute winner
- From the section World Cup
Toni Kroos scores a 95th-minute winner for 10-man Germany against Sweden to revive their hopes of progressing at the World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Germany 2-1 Sweden
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired