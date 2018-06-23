BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Watch Michy Batshuayi's incredible miss for Belgium v Tunisia

Is this the miss of the World Cup so far?

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi misses a glorious chance against Tunisia - hitting the crossbar from inside the six-yard box.

WATCH MORE: Lukaku scores Belgium's second against Tunisia

Available to UK users only.

Fifa World Cup 2018 video

Video

Is this the miss of the World Cup so far?

Video

Highlights: Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

Video

Hazard scores 'fantastic' fourth for Belgium

Video

Lukaku scores Belgium's second against Tunisia

Video

World Cup Catch Up: Neymar's rollercoaster & magic Musa

Video

Watch: Shaqiri's last-gasp goal seals Swiss victory

Video

Brazilian commentator goes wild for late goals

Video

World Cup Gossip: Surprise package & best defender so far?

Video

'That's outrageous!' How was that not a penalty?

Video

Why it was all about Neymar for Brazil

Video

Watch: Musa scores exquisite goal for Nigeria

Video

Highlights: Serbia 1-2 Switzerland

Video

What? No penalty? Neymar denied by VAR review

Video

Highlights: Nigeria 2-0 Iceland

Video

Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

Video

Players' friendly relationship with press is false - Murphy

Video

Watch: Coutinho's stoppage-time winner saves Brazil

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Magic Modric, Caballero's clanger & a song about VAR

Video

'What an awful mistake' - Caballero clanger costs Argentina

Video

'Everyone is so angry' - Zabaleta reacts to Argentina defeat

Video

Highlights: Argentina 0-3 Croatia

Video

Modric's 'magnificent' strike doubles Croatia's lead

Video

Two unbelievable chances missed - but which is worse?

Video

Highlights: France 1-0 Peru

Video

Watch: Mbappe makes history for France

Video

'Star man delivers yet again' - Eriksen strikes for Denmark

Video

Is this the harshest VAR penalty award so far?

Video

Penalties galore! Is this the World Cup of spot-kicks?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle - an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South West Weekend
Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired