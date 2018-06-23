BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Germany 2-1 Sweden highlights

Highlights: Germany 2-1 Sweden

Watch highlights as Toni Kroos' injury-time winner against Sweden revives Germany's hopes of becoming the first side to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

MATCH REPORT: Germany 2-1 Sweden

WATCH MORE: Highlights: South Korea 1-2 Mexico

Available to UK users only.

