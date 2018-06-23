BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: South Korea 1-2 Mexico highlights
Highlights: South Korea 1-2 Mexico
Watch highlights as Javier Hernandez's 50th international goal helps Mexico take a big step towards the last 16 of the World Cup with 2-1 win against South Korea.
MATCH REPORT: South Korea 1-2 Mexico
