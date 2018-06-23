BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Romelu Lukaku scores Belgium's second against Tunisia
Lukaku scores Belgium's second against Tunisia
- From the section World Cup
Romelu Lukaku's low strike puts Belgium 2-0 up against Tunisia following Eden Hazard's earlier penalty in the Group G fixture at the 2018 World Cup.
WATCH: Belgium v Tunisia - Follow BBC One coverage, 5 live commentary and live text
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Serbia 1-2 Switzerland
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired