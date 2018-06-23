Inih Effiong: Dover bring in former Woking and Ross County striker

Inih Effiong joined Woking last summer but moved on to Ross County in January

National League club Dover Athletic have signed Inih Effiong following his departure from Scottish Championship side Ross County.

The 27-year-old forward joined County from Woking in January, but only made two league appearances as the Staggies were relegated from the top flight.

Effiong scored eight goals in 28 National League outings for the Cards last season before his move north.

He is Dover's first summer signing, but his contract details are undisclosed.