BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Brazilian commentator goes wild for late goals
Brazilian commentator goes wild for late goals
The Brazilian commenter let her excitement show on Philippe Coutinho and Neymar's late goals in their 2-0 win over Costa Rica.
MATCH REPORT: Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica
