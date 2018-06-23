Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Roma, Cardiff, Sunderland, Livingston, Hamilton, Clyde

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are hoping to complete the signing of 21-year-old Roma forward Umar Sadiq, who was farmed out to Breda in the Dutch Eredivisie at the end of last season, on a year-long loan deal with Alfredo Morelos the only senior striker involved in the club's training camp in Spain. (Daily Record)

Rangers face competition from a number of clubs as they attempt to sign Roma striker Umar Sadiq on loan, but if the 21-year-old arrives at Ibrox, it could trigger a move away from the Glasgow club for Josh Windass, with Cardiff City keen on the Englishman. (Daily Express, print edition)

Cardiff City, who have been promoted to England's Premier League, are poised to table an opening bid of £1.5m for midfielder Josh Windass, but Rangers would be looking for double that for the 24-year-old. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers hope to sign Brandon Barker, who was on loan at Easter Road last season, and Roma striker Umar Sadiq on loan next week, but Hull City and several English Championship rivals are also keen on the 21-year-old Manchester City winger, with a return to Hibernian unlikely because they cannot match the wages on offer elsewhere. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong has exited Celtic after the 26-year-old agreed terms with Southampton, with the clubs having already agreed a £7m transfer fee. (Daily Record, print edition)

David Goodwillie, the 29-year-old striker with three Scotland caps, could become a full-time player for the first time since Lord Armstrong ruled in a January 2017 civil action that he and ex-Dundee United team-mate David Robertson had raped a woman after a night out in January 2011, but League Two outfit Clyde want a six-figure payment after an approach from Scottish Premiership newcomers Livingston. (The Scotsman)

Scotland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, whose contract has expired with Hearts, is poised to join Sunderland after rejecting a move Azerbaijan champions Qarabag. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts are hoping to sign former Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Jordan Roberts, who had a tour of Tynecastle on Thursday after leaving Crawley Town, but the 24-year-old Englishman has offers in his homeland.(Daily Record)

New Scotland cap Dylan McGeouch, the midfielder whose contract with Hibernian expires this month, has held positive signing talks with Sunderland. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes his club's valuation is the realistic one after offering a compensation fee of more than £100,000 for midfielder Lewis Ferguson despite Hamilton Academical reportedly valuing the 18-year-old at £900,000 as the case goes to a tribunal. (Press and Journal)

New Rangers signing Nikola Katic, the Croatia international who has moved to Ibrox from Slaven Belupo, says he rejected an offer from Spartak Moscow because of the lure of playing for the Glasgow club and manager Steven Gerrard. (The Herald)

Nikola Katic, the Bosnian-born central defender who has joined Rangers, says he used to hitch-hike to training at his first club, Neretvanac Opuzen. (The Times)

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans could miss the start of the season after the 31-year-old Scotland international left the Ibrox club's pre-season training camp to see a specialist about an injury picked up at the end of last season. (Scottish Sun)

Striker Calum Ferguson, who was out of contract with Elgin City at the end of the season, says scoring five goals in six games for the Canadian region of Cascadia in the Conifa Cup, a tournament for minorities, stateless people and countries not recognised by Fifa, could lead to a move to the new Canadian Premier League. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

BT Sport is ready to enter the race to show live Steven Gerrard's debut as Rangers manager against Macedonia's Shkupi as well as Aberdeen's meeting with Burnley in Europa League qualifying. (Daily Record, print edition)