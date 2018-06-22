Saturday's back pages 22 Jun From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/44584826 Read more about sharing. Before Sunday's World Cup game against Panama, the Daily Mirror features England's players in happy mood at training The Sun says assistant coach Steve Holland has apologised for accidently letting slip the probable team to face Panama Steve Holland's apology also makes the back page of the Daily Star According to the Express, Gareth Southgate believes his side are looking good for the Panama encounter The Daily Mail reports on Gareth Southgate's battle cry after the leaking of the team-sheet Happy England faces also feature in the Daily Telegraph The i says Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is set to start Sunday's game Away from England, the Guardian brands Neymar a drama king after Brazil's late dramatic win over Costa Rica The Independent also features a tearful Neymar after his side's victory