BBC Sport - World Cup Catch Up: Neymar's rollercoaster & magic Musa
World Cup Catch Up: Neymar's rollercoaster & magic Musa
- From the section World Cup
Watch all the best action and funnies from day nine of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as Neymar endured an emotional rollercoaster in Brazil's match against Costa Rica, while Ahmed Musa produced some magic for Nigeria against Iceland.
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired