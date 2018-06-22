BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Ahmed Musa exquisite touch and finish puts Nigeria ahead
Watch: Musa puts Nigeria ahead with exquisite goal
- From the section World Cup
Ahmed Musa's exquisite touch and finish puts Nigeria 1-0 up against Iceland in their group D tie at the 2018 World Cup.
