Sherwin Seedorf: Wolves winger joins Bradford City on loan

Sherwin Seedorf.
Sherwin Seedorf is yet to make a first-team appearance for Wolves

Winger Sherwin Seedorf - Dutch legend Clarence's nephew - has joined League One side Bradford on loan from Wolves.

Seedorf, 20, yet to make an appearance for the Premier League new boys, has moved to Valley Parade until January.

He came through the ranks at Feyenoord before joining Wolves where he recently signed a new two-year deal.

Bantams head of recruitment Greg Abbott told the Bradford website: "His alarming pace will surprise defenders and put them on the back foot."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired