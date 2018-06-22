Jeff King: St Mirren sign former Bolton winger

Jeff King started his career at Altrincham before moving on to Bolton

St Mirren have made their third signing inside 24 hours with the arrival of winger Jeff King on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old winger left English Championship side Bolton in the summer.

He played three games for Wanderers last season before one match on loan at National League North outfit FC United.

"I'd heard about signing for the club a couple of weeks ago but I was on holiday so it's been frustrating," King told the St Mirren website.

"But I'm buzzing to get it over the line. I'm definitely looking forward to it.

"I had other options on the table, but St Mirren being a big club enticed me and Alan Stubbs being in charge."

King becomes Stubbs' third signing since he took over as manager, after recruiting defender Josh Heaton from Darlington and striker Cody Cooke from Truro City.

"He was one of the first ones we had enquired about," Stubbs said. "It's another one on board and I'm really happy with it.

"I'm looking forward to working with him. We're going to be busy and the players are under no illusions that there is going to be competition for places."

