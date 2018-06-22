BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: 'That's outrageous!' How was that not a penalty?
'That's outrageous!' How was that not a penalty?
Aleksandar Mitrovic's protests for a penalty go unanswered by the referee, despite seemingly being wrestled to the ground by two Switzerland defenders.
MATCH REPORT: Serbia 1-2 Switzerland
