West Ham United: David Sullivan to step in over London Stadium

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan is set to step in to try to sort out the impasse surrounding London Stadium.

The Hammers, who appointed Manuel Pellegrini as their new manager in May, have had ongoing issues over the running of the stadium.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he wanted to make the stadium financially viable over the term of West Ham's 99-year lease.

It is projected London Stadium will lose £140m over the next 10 years.

Meetings have been held in the aftermath of the visit of Burnley in March, when a number of fans ran on to the pitch and some young fans sought refuge on the visiting bench as supporters demonstrated against the Hammers' ownership.

A 45-minute meeting between Khan and West Ham's chief executive Karren Brady on 27 March was supposed to mark the start of dialogue aimed at offering the club much greater involvement in the running of the stadium in return for an increased financial contribution beyond the present £2.5m per year.

However, BBC Sport understands that since that meeting there have been no further discussions.

A spokesman for the Mayor of London said: "Following the Mayor's meeting with Baroness Brady in March we are waiting to receive West Ham's proposals on how to improve the future governance arrangements of the London Stadium.

"The Mayor's Office and Lyn Garner, chief executive of LLDC, will then be keen to discuss those plans with West Ham as soon as possible."