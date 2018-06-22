Ryan Haynes: Shrewsbury Town sign Coventry City defender

Ryan Haynes made his Coventry City debut at the age of 17
Ryan Haynes made his Coventry City debut at the age of 17

Shrewsbury Town have made their third summer signing by bringing in defender Ryan Haynes from promoted fellow League One side Coventry City for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old left-back, who had a year left on his existing deal, is a straight replacement for Junior Brown, who has moved in the other direction.

Haynes has signed a two-year deal with the 2017-18 beaten play-off finalists.

Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie and defender Kieran Kennedy signed last week.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired