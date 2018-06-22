Jo Potter: England midfielder signs new Reading contract

Jo Potter has been capped 35 times by England.

England midfielder Jo Potter has signed a new deal with Women's Super League side Reading.

The 33-year-old has been capped 35 times by her country and won World Cup bronze with England in 2015.

She joined the Royals last summer, after former club Notts County withdrew from the WSL, and helped Reading to a fourth-place finish last term.

Potter told Reading's website: "We have a group of players that can evolve and it's nice to be at a club like that."

Reading Women have not disclosed the length of Potter's new contract.