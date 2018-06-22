James McFadden urges Scotland goal-scorers to 'step up'

Leigh Griffiths has been a regular scorer for Scotland over the past year

Scotland assistant coach James McFadden believes the national team needs goal-scorers to "step up to the mark".

The Scots have scored just once in their past five games - through Matt Phillips - with striker Leigh Griffiths having missed all five games.

Celtic's Griffiths has netted four goals in his past five internationals.

"We have to find a different way of scoring because up until now we haven't had Leigh Griffiths in the squad," said McFadden, who scored 15 Scotland goals.

"We have to see who is available and who else can step up to the mark.

"But we have other players coming in. James Forrest and Callum McGregor have scored a lot of goals for Celtic this season but missed the summer tour to Mexico and Peru.

"So there are goals in the squad - it's just that the likes of the Celtic boys haven't been involved in the last few games. However, with those guys coming back in, the future looks bright for me."

Scotland's results so far in Alex McLeish's second spell H Costa Rica L 0-1 A Peru L 0-2 A Hungary W 1-0 (Phillips) A Mexico L 1-0

Scotland meet Belgium in a friendly at Hampden on 7 September then play the first competitive games of Alex McLeish's second reign as national boss against Nations League opponents Albania (10 September) and Israel (11 October).

"We're very excited and can see what looks like an exciting team coming through," added McFadden, who was speaking at a McDonald's Scottish FA Community Football Day in Musselburgh.

"We'd love to have Leigh back leading the line but it is also up to the other players to step up and show they can be called upon if required."