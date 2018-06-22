Macclesfield sign Cheltenham's Grimes & Stratford's Stephens

From the section

Jamie Grimes scored the third goal in Cheltenham's 3-1 win over Colchester in September last season.

Macclesfield Town have signed defender Jamie Grimes from League Two rivals Cheltenham and forward Ben Stephens from non-league Stratford Town.

Grimes, 27, became Mark Yates's first signing as Macclesfield manager, joining the Silkmen on a one-year deal.

The ex-Swansea youth player made 49 appearances for Cheltenham last season, scoring three goals.

Stephens, 20, netted 25 in 42 starts for Stratford last term in the Southern Premier Division.

The former Leicester City schoolboy won their Players' Player of the Year award, Manager's Player of the Year award and Supporter's Player of the Year awards and attended Leicester and England striker Jamie Vardy's V9 academy earlier this month.

Details of his contract with Macclesfield have not been disclosed.

