Women's Premiership: Linfield return to summit

Northern Ireland striker Louise McDaniel scores six goals as Linfield return to the summit of the women's Premiership with a 10-0 thumping of Derry City.
Crusaders dropped to second following a 2-0 defeat to Glentoran.
Cliftonville proved too strong for Portadown at Solitude as they beat the Premiership newcomers 5-1.
