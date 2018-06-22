Ryan Croasdale: AFC Fylde sign Kidderminster skipper for club-record fee

Ryan Croasdale.
Ryan Croasdale played four times for England C during his spell with Kidderminster, captaining them on one occasion

AFC Fylde have broken their club record by signing Kidderminster Harriers captain Ryan Croasdale for £50,000.

Midfielder Croasdale, 23, has signed a three-year deal with the National League play-off quarter-finalists.

The England C skipper began his career with Preston and then joined Sheffield Wednesday before signing for Harriers.

He told Fylde's website: "The way the club has moved forward over the last few seasons is very impressive and I wanted to be a part of that."

