BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: The good, the bad, and the Neymar
Why it was all about Neymar for Brazil
- From the section World Cup
Watch the very best and worst of Brazil striker Neymar; who was denied a penalty and booked for discontent before scoring his side's second stoppage-time goal.
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
