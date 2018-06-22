BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica highlights
Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica
Watch highlights as Philippe Coutinho and Neymar save Brazil with stoppage-time strikes against Costa Rica, following another uninspiring display at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica
