BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Philippe Coutinho's stoppage-time winner saves Brazil
Watch: Coutinho's stoppage-time winner saves Brazil
- From the section World Cup
Philippe Coutinho scores a stoppage-time winner against Costa Rica to help Brazil to their first victory at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT:Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica
