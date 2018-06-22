Gateshead sign Robbie Tinkler and JJ O'Donnell agrees new contract

Robbie Tinkler playing for North Ferriby United
Tinkler (left) spent the 2016/17 season on loan at North Ferriby United, scoring four goals in 15 appearances.

National League side Gateshead have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Robbie Tinkler on a one-year deal following his release from the Championship club.

Tinkler was on loan at the Heed last season, making 17 appearances.

"I really enjoyed my time here last year but circumstances never arose for me to come back until now and I can't wait to get started." the 21-year-old told the club website.

Meanwhile, midfielder JJ O'Donnell has signed a new one-year contract.

O'Donnell, 26, made 13 appearances for Gateshead last season returning after two-and-a-half years out with a rare foot condition called sesamoiditis.

After being diagnosed in 2015, O'Donnell had to put his career on hold while he underwent several operations.

