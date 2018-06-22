Ricky Miller: Port Vale sign Peterborough forward for undisclosed fee

Ricky Miller playing for Peterborough
Ricky Miller was unable to find the net in the 10 matches he played for Peterborough United

League Two club Port Vale have signed forward Ricky Miller from Peterborough United on a two-year-deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two Mansfield, scoring once in eight games.

He had failed to net a goal in 10 matches for Peterborough last season before his loan move to the Stags.

Miller joined Posh in July 2017 after two impressive seasons at Dover Athletic scoring 65 times in 96 games.

