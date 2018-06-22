Gil Bastiao Dias: Nottingham Forest set to sign Portuguese winger on loan
-
- From the section Nottm Forest
Nottingham Forest are set to sign winger Gil Bastiao Dias on a season-long loan from Monaco, BBC Radio Nottingham reports.
The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Serie A side Fiorentina, making 27 Serie A appearances.
Dias would become the third Portugal Under-21 international to join the Championship club so far this summer.
Midfielder Joao Carvalho signed for a club-record £13.2m fee and winger Diogo Goncalves has also joined on loan.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.