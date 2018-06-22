PSV Eindhoven: Mark van Bommel becomes new head coach

Mark van Bommel spent six years with PSV Eindhoven as a player

PSV Eindhoven have appointed former Dutch midfielder Mark van Bommel as their new coach on a three-year deal.

Van Bommel, 41, will replace Philip Cocu, who was announced as the new coach of Turkish side Fenerbahce after five years with the Dutch champions.

Former PSV Eindhoven midfielder Van Bommel is currently part of the Australian coaching staff at the Fifa World Cup in Russia.

He previously worked as a youth coach and spent six playing years with PSV.

"I think I have the experience to meet this new challenge," said Van Bommel.

Van Bommel was capped 79 times by his country and had spells with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and AC Milan before announcing his retirement in 2012.

PSV have won the Dutch league three times in the last four years.