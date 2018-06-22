Christian Walton: Wigan Athletic re-sign Brighton goalkeeper on loan

Christian Walton helped Wigan to the last eight of the FA Cup last season, beating Premier League sides Bournemouth, West Ham and Manchester City before losing to Southampton

Championship side Wigan Athletic have re-signed Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old kept 19 clean sheets in 31 league games for the Latics last season as they won League One.

"This was a move we obviously prioritised in our recruitment," Wigan boss Paul Cook told the club's website.

"The move makes great sense for Christian's development too as he can tackle the Championship in a club where he knows the environment already."

As part of the deal, Premier League club Brighton have an option to recall Walton in January 2019.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.