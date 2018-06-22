Hearts: Bozanic inspired by fellow Australians Rogic & Maclaren

Oliver Bozanic playing for Australia in 2015

Midfielder Oliver Bozanic hopes his move to Hearts will help him force his way back into the Australia squad.

The 29-year-old midfielder has seven caps for his country and played in the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

Celtic's Tom Rogic and Jamie Maclaren, who was on loan at Hibernian last season, made into the Socceroos' squad for this year's World Cup in Russia.

"Those boys have done tremendously well here in Scotland," said Bozanic, who has signed a two-year deal.

"Credit to them, they're in the national team and hopefully that can be the progression for me as well.

"There's a few signings. The club is so ambitious and that's part of the reason I wanted to be here. It's a great league, it's a strong league and I'm very excited to get going."

Bozanic, Hearts' ninth signing of the summer, moved to Tynecastle as a free agent after leaving Melbourne City.

Compatriots Ryan Edwards and Ben Garuccio have also been recruited as manager Craig Levein reshapes his squad.

Hearts finished sixth in last season's Scottish Premiership - a place below their previous campaign.

Rogic has been with Celtic since 2013

"There's a strong desire to be right up there and hopefully this season we can challenge for some top places.

"Around this club, there is expectations and we hope that we can be right up there.

"I've had spells in Switzerland, in Japan, back in Australia so I hope I can bring that type of experience here at Hearts.

"I like to work hard, full of energy. I like to build up the play and also be involved in a lot of the football side of it as well so I hope I can do that here."