Eric Lichaj: Hull City sign USA defender from Nottingham Forest

Eric Lichaj featured 28 times in all competitions for Forest last season

Hull City have signed United States international Eric Lichaj from fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The Tigers have not disclosed the length of the 29-year-old defender's contract at the KCOM Stadium.

Former Aston Villa player Lichaj scored six goals in 190 appearances for Forest during five years at the City Ground.

"I'm looking forward to wearing this kit and can't wait to represent the club," Lichaj said on Instagram.

The American becomes Hull's first signing of the summer transfer window.

