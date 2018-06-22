Harry Lennon: Southend United sign defender from Charlton

From the section

Harry Lennon (left) was given his Charlton debut by Chris Powell, who is now in charge of Southend

Southend United have signed Harry Lennon from fellow League One side Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed nominal fee.

The 23-year-old defender has agreed a three-year contract at Roots Hall.

Lennon came through Charlton's youth academy and featured 40 times, scoring two goals, after making his first-team debut in January 2014.

"Harry has the attributes and attitude to be a top player," Shrimpers boss Chris Powell told the club website.

