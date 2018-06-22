Callum Reynolds: Barnet sign former Aldershot captain

Callum Reynolds (left) has departed Aldershot to join National League rivals Barnet

Barnet have signed ex-Aldershot captain Callum Reynolds on a two-year contract.

Reynolds, 28, turned down a new deal after playing 90 times for the Shots and twice helping them reach the National League play-offs.

The central defender previously won promotion from the National League North with Boreham Wood in 2015.

Boss John Still told the Bees website: "Callum has been outstanding at this level for the last couple of years at Aldershot. He is a great addition."

