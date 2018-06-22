Andy Fleming: Morecambe midfielder signs new 12-month contract

Andy Fleming.
Andy Fleming has taken his time with Morecambe into a ninth season by signing a new one-year deal

Morecambe midfielder Andy Fleming has signed a new deal to take him into a ninth season with the League Two club.

Fleming, 29, who joined the Shrimps in 2010 from Wrexham, has agreed a fresh one-year contract.

He has scored 23 goals in 234 games for Morecambe, who retained their league status on goal difference in 2017-18.

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley told the club website: "He's proven over the years that he's very capable and a good central midfielder at this level."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired