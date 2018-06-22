David Fox: Plymouth Argyle midfielder agrees new deal at Home Park

David Fox started his career as a trainee at Manchester United

Plymouth Argyle midfielder David Fox has agreed a new contract.

Fox, 34, has made 95 appearances for the Pilgrims since joining from Crewe in 2016, scoring two goals.

The club has not revealed how long the former Norwich, Colchester United and Blackpool player has signed for.

"When I came here two years ago, I didn't think I would end up playing as many games as I have and the challenge now is to keep my place in the side," he told the club website.