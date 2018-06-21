BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-up: Magic Modric, Caballero's clanger & a song about VAR
World Cup Catch-up: Magic Modric, Caballero's clanger & a song about VAR
- From the section World Cup
Watch all the best action and funnies from day eight of the World Cup as Croatia crush Argentina and France send Peru home.
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired