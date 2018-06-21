Friday's gossip back pages

Friday's Guardian
Friday's Guardian is dominated by Willy Caballero's despair and Marcus Rashford's likely promotion to the England starting line-up
Metro
The Metro's back page on Friday has Trent Alexander-Arnold playing down the England team "leak"
Express
Friday's Daily Express also focuses on the possibility of an England team change for Sunday
Sun
Friday's Sun finds room on its back page for Fred's move to Manchester United
Star
Friday's Daily Star focuses on Raheem Sterling and Lionel Messi

