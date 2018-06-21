BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Luka Modric's 'magnificent' stunner doubles Croatia's lead
Modric's 'magnificent' stunner doubles Croatia's lead
- From the section World Cup
Luka Modric scores a 'magnificent' goal to double Croatia's lead in their 3-0 win Argentina a victory that ensure their progress from group D at the 2018 World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Argentina 0-3 Croatia
WATCH MORE: 'What an awful mistake' - Caballero clanger gifts Croatia lead
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired