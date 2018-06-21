BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: 'What an awful mistake' - Willy Caballero clanger gifts Croatia lead
'What an awful mistake' - Caballero clanger gifts Croatia lead
World Cup
Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero gifts Croatia a 1-0 lead as his awful mistake puts his side at risk of not making it out of their World Cup group.
