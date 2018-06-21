BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Two great chances spurned - but which is worse?
Two unbelievable chances missed - but which is worse?
- From the section World Cup
Argentina's Enzo Perez and Croatia's Mario Mandzukic both spurn great goalscoring opportunities in their group D tie but which miss is worse?
WATCH MORE: Highlights: France 1-0 Peru
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired