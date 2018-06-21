Ramiro Funes Mori: Villarreal sign defender from Everton for undisclosed fee

Funes Mori
Ramiro Funes Mori joined Everton from River Plate in 2015

Villarreal have signed defender Ramiro Funes Mori from Everton for an undisclosed fee.

Funes Mori has signed a four-year contract with the Spanish side, who finished fifth in La Liga last season.

The 27-year made 67 appearances for the Toffees, but only played four times last term after suffering a knee injury.

Funes Mori has been capped 19 times by Argentina but was omitted from their squad for the World Cup.

