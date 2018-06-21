BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe makes history for France
Watch: Mbappe makes history for France
- From the section World Cup
Nineteen-year-old Kylian Mbappe becomes France's youngest goalscorer at a major tournament as he scores the winner against Peru in their group C tie at the 2018 World Cup.
WATCH MORE: 'Star man delivers yet again' - Eriksen's stunner for Denmark
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired