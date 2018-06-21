World Cup 2018: Sami Khedira handed fake boarding pass for Germany squad

Sami Khedira has 75 caps for Germany, 13 of which have been at a World Cup

A Swedish journalist pranked Germany midfielder Sami Khedira by giving him a homemade return ticket from the World Cup for the entire squad.

The 2014 winners started the tournament with a shock 1-0 defeat by Mexico, and a second loss against Sweden on Saturday could send them out in the group stage.

The Juventus player, 31, smiled when he was handed the mocked-up ticket.

"I don't think we will need that until 16 July," he replied.

The final takes place in Moscow the day before.

Former Germany internationals Lothar Matthaus and Stefan Effenberg called for Khedira to be dropped after his performance last Saturday.

In response he said: "I have no problem with that at all, I can live with it. I know for myself that I did not play well.

"We have to play smarter, not like schoolboys, we have to play all together."