Connor Wood: Bradford City sign Leicester City left-back

Connor Wood in action for Leicester City's under-23 side
Connor Wood made 37 appearances for City's Development Squad in their 2017/18 season

League One side Bradford City have signed left-back Connor Wood from Leicester City for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who did not make a first-team appearance for the Foxes, has joined on a three-year contract.

He told the club's website: "I'm really excited. It feels great. I'm honoured to be signing for such a big club with such a great history.

"With the facilities, the backroom staff and the players they have, I think I can learn a lot."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired