Connor Wood: Bradford City sign Leicester City left-back
League One side Bradford City have signed left-back Connor Wood from Leicester City for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old, who did not make a first-team appearance for the Foxes, has joined on a three-year contract.
He told the club's website: "I'm really excited. It feels great. I'm honoured to be signing for such a big club with such a great history.
"With the facilities, the backroom staff and the players they have, I think I can learn a lot."
