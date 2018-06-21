Andrew Hughes: Preston sign Peterborough defender for undisclosed fee

Andrew Hughes played alongside Tottenham's Ben Davies earlier in their careers at Newport County
Andrew Hughes (right) in action for Peterborough against Chelsea

Preston North End have signed Peterborough left-back Andrew Hughes on a three-year contract.

The Championship club had three offers rejected by Posh before having an undisclosed fee accepted for Hughes.

The 26-year-old Welshman began his career with Newport, helping them regain a place in the Football League, before moving to London Road in 2013.

Hughes made 102 appearances during his two years with Peterborough, scoring four goals.

He told Preston's website: "It has all happened quite quickly and I can't wait to get started now.

"I am now looking forward to the challenge of the Championship. As a player you always want to challenge yourself at the highest level possible."

Hughes becomes Preston's fifth signing of the summer.

