Samir Carruthers: Oxford United sign Sheffield United midfielder on loan
League One side Oxford United have signed Sheffield United midfielder Samir Carruthers on a season-long loan.
The 25-year-old, who can play in a central or wide role, previously played for U's boss Karl Robinson at MK Dons.
Carruthers, an ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, made his senior debut with Aston Villa in 2012.
He was part of the Dons' promotion-winning side from the third tier in 2015 and repeated that feat with Sheffield United two years later.
Robinson told the club's official website: "Samir has a fantastic pedigree.
"He has been involved in a couple of promotions and he has an honesty and enthusiasm that the Oxford fans will like."
