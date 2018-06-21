BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England players don't know who's playing - Alexander-Arnold

England players don't know who's playing - Alexander-Arnold

England's Trent Alexander-Arnold insists none of the players have been told by manager Gareth Southgate whether they will be playing against Panama or not.

It is being reported that Raheem Sterling is set to miss out after pictures emerged of the projected team for Sunday's clash in Nizhny Novgorod being carried by assistant Steve Holland at training in Repino.

Top videos

Video

England players don't know who's playing - Alexander-Arnold

Video

Watch: 'Star man delivers yet again' - Eriksen's stunner for Denmark

Video

Rashid dismisses Head with 'possibly the worst ball bowled today'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Is this the harshest VAR penalty award so far?

Video

Highlights: Denmark 1-1 Australia

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Ronaldo record, poor Pepe & a comedy throw-in

Video

Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score

Video

Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired