Will Aimson: Bury sign defender after Blackpool departure
- From the section Bury
Bury have signed defender Will Aimson on a two-year contract following his release by League One side Blackpool.
The 24-year-old joined the Seasiders in January 2016 and made a total of 69 appearances, but his deal expired at the end of the season.
Manager Ryan Lowe said Aimson was "a good player at a good age".
"He's got leadership credentials and he's come from a league above, having helped Blackpool gain promotion," Lowe told the club website.
