Will Aimson: Bury sign defender after Blackpool departure

Will Aimson in action for Blackpool
Will Aimson helped Blackpool win promotion via the League Two play-offs in 2016-17

Bury have signed defender Will Aimson on a two-year contract following his release by League One side Blackpool.

The 24-year-old joined the Seasiders in January 2016 and made a total of 69 appearances, but his deal expired at the end of the season.

Manager Ryan Lowe said Aimson was "a good player at a good age".

"He's got leadership credentials and he's come from a league above, having helped Blackpool gain promotion," Lowe told the club website.

