Dave Challinor: AFC Fylde manager signs new contract

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor
Dave Challinor joined from Colwyn Bay in November 2011

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor has signed a new contract that would see him extend his stay with the National League club to 10 years.

The 42-year-old, who has agreed a deal until June 2021, guided the Coasters to the play-offs last season.

Challinor joined from Colwyn Bay in 2011 and has overseen three promotions.

"For the club to have the faith and belief in me being the man to take the club onto the next level is very flattering," he told the club website.

"There was only a year left on my existing deal and there was always a plan to have another discussion after a season in the National League.

"We are just one step away from the plan we put in place years ago, but it's the biggest step. We have been successful every season and it has been a fantastic journey to be a part of."

