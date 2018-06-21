Joel Byrom: Stevenage re-sign midfielder for second spell with club

Joel Byrom made 23 appearances for Mansfield Town last season

Stevenage have re-signed Joel Byrom for his second spell with the club following his release by Mansfield Town in May.

The 31-year-old previously played for Stevenage between 2009 and 2012 and helped them win promotion to the English Football League.

Byrom has since played for Preston North End, Northampton and Mansfield.

"My time here was the most enjoyable in my career and I'm eager to help the team recreate those memories again."

Meanwhile, Simon Hollyhead has joined the club as assistant to manager Dino Maamria having been number two at Malmo when they won two league titles in Sweden's top flight.

Jason Goodliffe, who previously worked with Maamria as a coach at the Lamex Stadium under Graham Westley, also joins as an assistant.

